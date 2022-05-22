This is a very special program as Purina has discovered a very special way to celebrate National Pet Month by helping victims of domestic violence. As Dr. Kurt Venator, chief medical officer, points out people often won’t escape their situation unless there is somewhere to shelter with their entire family, including pets. Purina partnered with the non-profit Red Rover to create the Purple Leash Project to support advocacy for finding ways to keep families together. At pet stores look for purple.

Entertaining a fox.