Steve Dale’s Pet World 5/2/2021 | The good and bad news about leptospirosis, pairing up for protection against dog flu and Bordetella, and more

Tis the season to talk about Dr. Natalie Marks favorite topic, leptospirosis. She explains the bad news: This may be fatal to your dog and also is zoonotic, or at least potentially, which mean this bacterial infection can make people sick. The good news is that we can vaccinate our dogs against it.

We also discuss pairing up for protection, why protecting your dog both against dog flu and also Bordetella or kennel cough is truly so important.

I also talk about the WGN Radio petcast, and the topic covered: Getting your dog into shape as the weather warms with Dr. RuthAnn Lobos.