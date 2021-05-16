Steve Dale’s Pet World 5/16/2021 | A lesson on what punishment is and isn’t when training your dog or cat

Ken Rameriz can train any species, he was the lead trainer at the Shedd Aquarium (image by Steve Dale)

Ken Rameriz is a world-renowned legend in the world of dog training, chief training officer/executive vice president Karen Pryor Training offers a lesson, as we chat about what punishment is and what punishment isn’t. And I dared to disagree (to some extent). And is there ever a situation which you should and can effectively punish a dog (or cat)? This is a high-level discussion, and the kind of thing you can hear at a behavior or dog trainer conference.

I also tell the story of a driver – without a license – who happened to be a dog.

I offer tips on finding lost dogs.