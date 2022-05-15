Dog trainer Wendy DeCarlo talks about puppy classes and dog training methods, but first we share our hope for a beloved dog trainer, Karen Okura who has serious health challenges. Karen was the head trainer for many years at the Anti Cruelty Society, demonstrating support for adopting homeless dogs with behavior problems only using positive reinforcement training (long before this became ‘fashionable’), and creating what may have been the first pet behavior hotline in America. Check out the Karen Okura GoFundMe Page.
Steve Dale’s Pet World 5/15/2022 | Dog Trainer Karen Okura created what may have been the 1st pet behavior hotline in America
Posted:
Updated:
Image captured by Steve Dale
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)