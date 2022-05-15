Dog trainer Wendy DeCarlo talks about puppy classes and dog training methods, but first we share our hope for a beloved dog trainer, Karen Okura who has serious health challenges. Karen was the head trainer for many years at the Anti Cruelty Society, demonstrating support for adopting homeless dogs with behavior problems only using positive reinforcement training (long before this became ‘fashionable’), and creating what may have been the first pet behavior hotline in America. Check out the Karen Okura GoFundMe Page.

