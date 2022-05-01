Jacki Rossi, executive director of Hinsdale Humane Society about their program to provide dogs for veterans. It’s a marvelous program which may quite literally save lives, and certainly change lives of heroes who have served our nation. Not to mention the benefit of finding homes for homeless dogs. Veterans can even arrange for a pet therapy session. Learn more here.

Jennifer Goodsmith is Vice President Mission Advance at Anti-Cruelty Society of Chicago and she cheers that Bark in the Park is back at the Green Outside Solider Field on May 21 (starting 8 a.m.) in the park and in person. There will be a special dedication at the event for fallen Chicago police officer Ella French, who was a huge dog lover. Also, in conjunction with the dog event, there will be a music festival. Learn more here.

There’s a new dog sport.