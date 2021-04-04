Steve Dale’s Pet World 4/4/2021 Full Show | Large incidence of suicides among veterinary professionals, most common dog breeds in Chicago, and more

A show I felt compelled to do, a subject that may be difficult to discuss but is exceedingly important to discuss, the surprisingly large incidence of suicides among veterinary professionals. In the past three weeks or so, six veterinarians have taken their lives. A CDC study found that female veterinarians are up to 3.5 times more likely to kill themselves by comparison to the general population.

Dr. Natalie Marks discusses the perspective of the veterinarian, what many veterinarians are feeling. And we talk about what – if anything you – as a pet owner might be able to do in order to help.

I also reveal the most common dog breeds in Chicago, according to the American Kennel Club.

And I talk about what to do if a cat is up in a tree.