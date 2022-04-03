Dog trainer Victoria Stilwell from Animal Planet’s It’s Me or the Dog talks about how asking a dog consent to be petted or played with can further cut down on dog bites. Stilwell is among the guests of a Facebook Live event, April 11 at 1:30 p.m. I am moderating this Live panel discussion calledWorking Together to Prevent Dog Bites, presented by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). Stillwell is a member of the expert panel, all to kick off Dog Bite Prevention Week. She also discusses how punitive and punished-based trainers might actually create aggression in dogs.

AVMA President Dr. José V. Arceis another panelist of that April 11 event, and here he talks with Steve from a conference he’s attending in Dubai. Dr. Arce explains painful dogs are more likely to bite. Veterinarians are trained find pain, which a dog might otherwise mask.

Register for the Facebook Live here.

Also, the top dog breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.