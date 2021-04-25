Steve Dale’s Pet World 4/25/2021 | Anti Cruelty Society’s New Pet Deposit Subsidy Program and much more

Jennifer Goodsmith, vice president mission advancement at Anti Cruelty Society Chicago about the new Pet Deposit Subsidy Program. Pet friendly housing is more in need than ever, but that deposit required may be beyond people’s means, so Anti Cruelty is offering a one-time subsidy (so people don’t need to relinquish pets) for those who fit the criteria. Learn more, education@anticruelty.org.

The most important fundraise to support the many Anti Cruelty programs is Bark in the Park, but this year it can’t be in the park. So the event, now called Bark from the Heart is being held virtually. You can take a walk in the park – or wherever you want – and post images of your family and your dog having fun, and raise dollars for the shelter. Get cool gear and learn more.

Dr. Christine Royal, associate vice president Merck Animal Health Companion Animal and Equine business, explains how the company is working with the American Veterinary Medical Foundation to support pet parents who may not be able to afford veterinary care.

My first WGN Radio Petcast has dropped, featuring Dr. Maggie O’Haire, associate professor Human Animal Interaction Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine.