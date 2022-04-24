Around over 50 years now, and always among the most cutting edge of cat-only shelters is Chicago’s own Tree House Humane Society. A conversation with executive director Raissa Allaire about trap-neuter-vaccinate-return, the Tree House Cat Café highlighting feline leukemia cats available for adoption and more. We also discuss the now one-year old low cost veterinary clinic and wellness center.

Dr. Krista Keller, assistant Professor Zoological Medicine at University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine agrees that bearded dragon lizards are the most domesticated of all lizards. Discussed is why these are great starter lizards. Steve offers his additional choices for starter reptiles.