Sandy DeLisle is an animal welfare professional, pet writer and now movie producer of a film called Your Out. We talk about the movie and the goal of the film which is to debunk myths people have about pit bull-type dogs. When you rescue dogs, they sometimes turn out to rescue us.

Cynthia Soto has opened a unique pet store in Pilsen, called Pocha Shop with lots of unique items with a Mexican theme only available at this store.

Steve also talks about the increase of dog thefts.