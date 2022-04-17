Dr. Mike Dryden, known as “Dr. Flea,” is a veterinary parasitologist and Distinguished Professor Emeritus at Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine. He explains how a study of coyotes and heartworm disease was recently completed in Chicago, and why this is relevant if you have a dog or a cat.

Veterinary behaviorist Dr. Ken Martin explains a transformative initiative called Fear Free, and how the website Fear Free Happy Homes can be a resource for you.

Don’t impulsively purchase a rabbit for Easter.