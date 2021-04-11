Steve Dale’s Pet World 4/11/2021 Full Show | April 11 to 17 is American Veterinary Medical Association’s Dog Bite Prevention Week

Photo courtesy of Steve Dale – From Pet Adoption Segment on WGN (Owned by Steve Dale)

Steve talks with Dr. Douglas Kratt, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association and Heather Paul, spokesperson for State Farm Insurance.

In 2020, have dog bites gone up or down? We begin with detailing ways which most nearly all dog bites can be prevented. And about “reading” what dogs are telling us. Most homeowner’s insurance offerings focus on breed, and to State Farm (and AVMA) this makes no sense. There’s no data to support the notion that by looking at a dog you can create a profile that include the dog is more likely or less likely to bite.

Monday April 12 at Noon CT, a free Facebook live event – which you can watch and/or partake. I am moderating a panel, which includes Paul, Dr. Kratt, president American Veterinary Medical Association;  veterinary behaviorist Dr. Melissa Bain, professor of Clinical Animal Behavior at UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine; Dr. Lisa Staubus, Rescue Veterinarian American Humane Association; Janet Ruiz, director of strategic communications Insurance Institute and Victoria Stilwell, dog trainer.

Steve Dale Petcast

Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago. (Click for more.)
