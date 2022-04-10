Co-founder and CEO of ground-breaking Safe Humane Chicago Cynthia Bathurst explains how this organization supports humane treatment of dogs, including so-called court case dogs. At one point dogs were doing time without a committing a crime at Chicago Animal Care and Control only because their owners abused them or got into trouble with the law. Waiting for a day in court, the dogs languished at the shelter for a long time and were often euthanized. Now these dogs typically find homes, which Safe Humane created a model for America. Bathurst also explains what volunteers might do for Safe Humane.

