Steve Dale’s Pet World 3/7/2021 | CBD and pets, EveryCat Health Foundation, and more

From Cubbington’s Cabinet, a discussion with owner Dr. Jennifer Weiss about CBD and pets. We explain what CBD is and explain how it may (or may not) work for pets under some circumstances. We talk about the data that is available, and for what medical and/or behavior issues CBD might indeed help. In fact, so many pets have anecdotally been helped – we’re just waiting for the science to play catch up.

However, you may not be able to discuss CBD with your veterinarian. Laws need to catch up too.

Dr. Weiss offers superb tips about what to look for and look out for regarding CBD products for pets, and where to purchase these products.

Feline hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a very common cause of death in cats and by far the most common heart disease in cats. Veterinary cardiologist Dr. David Connolly with the Royal College of Veterinary Medicine says we may finally be turning a corner; he’s quite optimistic and explains why.

I discuss the Ricky Fund, which I created with the EveryCat Health Foundation, which supports funding to better understand and treat HCM, and the fund helps to support veterinary researchers such as Dr. Connolly.