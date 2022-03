Robin Bennett is a certified dog trainer and co-founder of https://thedoggurus.com/ and https://rufflyspeakingdog.com. As the weather warms, more of us are off to dog parks, and Robin offers expert advice. She suggests that many dogs aren’t truly happy at the park and only offer subtle signals, which she describes. She also offers tips on choosing dog day care and boarding facilities, what to look for and what to look out for.

