Tod Miner is the owner and operator Arfit Dog Rehab in Chicago, which is comparable to an Athletico – except this place is for pets. Primarily, the pets arrive because of a sports injury or because as they enter old age things begin to get creaky. Tod says he’s able to make a considerable difference for most clients, and he explains some of the modalities he implements. Physical therapy is so proven today that pet insurance typically covers the visits.

Allergies to cats are incredibly common, and a reason people may give up a cat or not get one in the first place. Now, there’s a cat food which neutralizes that protein that cause our symptoms.