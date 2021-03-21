Steve Dale’s Pet World 3/21/21 | Diabetes in dogs and cats, inflammatory bowel disease in cats, and more

Dr. Dana Varble, chief veterinary officer of North American Veterinary Community discusses what’s new when it comes to diabetes in dogs and cats, as far as diagnosis, treatment and monitoring. For example, products like ProZinc, which are FDA approved insulin products specifically for dogs and cats.

Inflammatory bowel disease in cats is a really common problem. How is problem is diagnosed, and the good news is what now can be done. Dr. Brian Holub, chief veterinary officer of VetCor and Scientific Advisor and member of the Board of Directors of the EveryCat Health Foundation explains.

Coyote wild – it’s wild out there, more coyotes. But I suggest it’s easy to keep your pets safe. Just do it.