Mark Edward Willows discusses his kid’s book, Silas and Sophie and he explains lessons learned and most of all the hope is to encourage children to pick up and love books.

The story of a dog who wiggled his into the heart of Dominican police colonel who handed over the prisoner to the dog.

EveryCat Health Foundation, in collaboration with Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Program at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, presents Health Breakthroughs for Every Cat: FIP and Beyond, a feline medicine symposium, July 8-9 at the University of Florida, Gainesville, and also virtually.

Dr. Elizabeth Colleran walks through the complex step-by-step good news and bad news regarding feline infectious peritonitis (FIP).