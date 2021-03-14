Steve Dale’s Pet World 3/14/2021 | Director of “Stray”, Safe Humane Chicago, and more

Stray is a beautiful movie which follows a street dog named Zeytin in Istanbul, Turkey. Director Elizabeth Lo explains how she shot this unique flick, which truly takes you – the viewer – inside the head of a dog. And a dog who survives day to day on the street, and at various times associates with homeless kids and other dogs. It’s fascinating.

One way to see the film is to order ticks through Safe Humane Chicago’s website, which benefits this Chicago based non-profit which saves court case dogs and supports humane education. A conversation with Safe Humane Co-Founder and CEO Cynthia Bathurst reveals the amazing work this group does.

And I too weigh in on the Biden dogs and what should happen next for not only these dogs, but also tips on moving into any new home with dogs.