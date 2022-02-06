Steve Dale’s Pet World 2/6/2022 | Pet Dental Health Month, having small animals as pets, and more

It may not be the Valentine’s Day romance you think about it, but caring for your pet’s dental health is one way to show your pet that you care. Dr. José Arce, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association discusses Pet Dental Health Month. And he explains the absolute importance of dental health; the answers may surprise you.

Dr. Arce also offers zero concern regarding having hamsters, gerbils, Guinea pigs or other small animals as pets. Hong Kong officials had no valid reason to cull hamsters out of fear of spreading COVID-19. He also weighs in regarding the behavior of Omicron; it’s a coronavirus which is something veterinarians certainly know about.

What’s going on in Illinois? Some state representatives apparently want puppy mills to thrive, though a state-wide law to stop the puppy mill pipeline was passed in 2020.