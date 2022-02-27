Steve Dale’s Pet World 2/27/2022 | Everything you ever wanted to know about senior dogs with Dr. Mary Gardner

Everything you ever wanted to know about senior dogs with Dr. Mary Gardner, author of It’s Never Long Enough: A Practical Guide to Caring for Your Geriatric Dog.

Euthanasia, and why end of life in a home setting may be best is discussed. What does Dr. Gardner think of pets grieving for other pets? She explains magical things can happen at the end of the life. When is the right time to say goodbye? Dr. Gardner answers vital questions pet parents ask about how to extend and enhance older dogs’ lives and better manage the pressures of caregiving for ailing dogs.

Fountain of Youth for one tortoise.

What Red Rover supported by Purina is doing for the Purple Leash Project to help victims to flee an abusive situation with all family members, including pets.