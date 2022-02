Dayle Marsh recalls her friendship with Betty White. Dayle, president of Lincoln State Cat Club, discusses the 60th Annual Lincoln State Cat Show and Feline Expo. She explains what pure bred or pedigreed cats are all about, and what happens at cat shows. Steve Dale speaks at 1pm Saturday (Feb. 26) about the EveryCat Health Foundation, and Fear Free.

The cat show is February 26-27 at Kane County Fairgrounds, Helen Robinson Hall, St. Charles, IL.