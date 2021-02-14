Steve Dale’s Pet World 2/14/2021 | “Your Pandemic Puppy”, geriatric pets, and more

Dr. Marty Greer, author of Your Pandemic Puppy, talks about how pet adoptions have gone up as a result of the pandemic. And offers tips on what to do when you adopt beginning with socialization. And on how to do that, while keeping humans socially distanced. We also discuss crate training.

Also, she says, keep in mind your dog is learning all the time, whether you are on a Zoom call or interacting directly with your dog.

Dr. Mary Gardner talks about geriatric pets and caring for them. I am honored to say that I contributed to her book Treatment and Care of the Geriatric Veterinary Patient (with Dr. Dani McVety) . We discuss everything from caretaking for senior pets, and if caretaker for pets even can occur and how do you know the time may be right to euthanize.