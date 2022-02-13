Steve Dale’s Pet World 2/13/2022 | The Veterinary Nurse/Technician Empowerment Initiative

Dr. Dana Varble, chief veterinary officer of VMX and North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) on the Veterinary Nurse/Technician Empowerment Initiative—a program designed to elevate and advance veterinary nurses and credentialed technicians. Even though these professionals are critical team members, their skills are often underutilized. And Dr. Varble explains further what changes for the better will happen because of NAVC.

Dr. Varble is also so excited about a new way to better catch the dog’s “business” on that end to super sensitively find if there are parasites. There’s a new medication, which will come out later in the year, to treat pain in cats, called Solensia.

A discussion on keeping cats safe in cold weather.