Steve Dale’s Pet World 12/5/2021 | Trends in howliday gift giving for dogs, some people would rather sleep with their dog than their significant other, and more

Stacie Grissom, director of Content & Communications at Bark Box discusses trends in howliday gift giving for dogs, and special packages available from Bark Box. There’s something for everyone, from more dainty pups to dogs who can chew through everything. Bark Box toys are original to Bark Box, and some offer an enriching and super interesting activity. Wouldn’t you like be a dog toy designer?

McKenzie Dillon, sleep coach at MySlumberYard.com says some people would rather sleep with their dog compared to their significant other. And we discuss why that might be the case. So many say dogs have gone from our yards into our homes into our bedroom, but that fact is that occurred millions of years ago. Maybe that’s why we feel more comfortable sleeping next to our pup.

From Embrace pet insurance, the most popular cat and most popular dog names of 2021.