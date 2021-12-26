Steve Dale’s Pet World 12/26/2021 | How smoking is really dangerous to any pet in the home, Mast cell cancer in dogs, and more

Carol Southard is a smoking cessation and tobacco treatment expert at Swedish Hospital and elsewhere in the Chicago area. Why is she on a pet show? After all, few dogs smoke. She discusses how smoking is really dangerous to any pet in the home. It turns out that when many people realize this, it’s enough to motivate them to quit smoking.

Mast cell cancer is incredibly common in dogs, and when surgery isn’t an option, there’s now a new option. Dr. Andrew Mills discusses wonderful new discovery from the rain forest, which when used to treat mast cell cancer no surgery is required; the drug is called Stelfonta.

Also, a goat on the lamb