Steve Dale’s Pet World 12/13/2020 | Separation anxiety in dogs, the importance of kindness in children, and more

Veterinary behaviorist Dr. Debbie Horwitz talks about how dogs and cats might be anxious at this time of year, and what to do about it. Dr. Horwitz is a contributing editor to a pair of amazing books for the pet lovers in your family, Decoding Your Dog and Decoding Your Cat. I wrote the introduction to each book, but more important each book was authored by members of the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists, ultimate experts on the topic of animal behavior.

Among other topics, we discuss separation anxiety in dogs which there is an entire chapter in Decoding Your Dog, and how enrich cat lives, which there is an entire chapter in Decoding Your Cat.

I talk with author Lisa Wiehebrink about her children’s books with humane messages: Love Me Gently: A Kids Guide to Man’s Best Friend and Grey Whiskers: A Kids Guide to Growing Older. Lisa says, “If we can teach children how to be kind to animals, there’s a really good chance they’ll be kind to people too.” Learn more at www.tailsthatteach.org.