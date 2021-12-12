Steve Dale’s Pet World 12/12/2021 | What to do when pets get anxious around the holidays, tips to keep pets safe at Christmas, and more

A wide-ranging conversation with Dr. Kelly Cairns, vice president of Medical Excellence and Education at Thrive Pet Healthcare; she is based in Naperville. Dr. Cairns talks about how veterinary medicine has changed during the pandemic, and how the use of telehealth is here to stay. Also, how everyone is feeling totally stressed, clients and veterinary processionals.

Veterinary behaviorist Dr. Marie Hopfensperger, assistant professor veterinary behavior at Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine explains what to do when pets get anxious around the holidays, and offers ideas about how to deal with all those guests visiting with uncertain pets.

Steve offers tips to keep pets safe at Christmas.

And a new study reveals cats pay more attention to us than we thought.