Steve Dale’s Pet World 11/8/2020 | Legendary dog show broadcaster David Frei, Thanksgiving Day National Dog Show, and more

He’s in a category of his own, legendary dog show broadcaster David Frei, who for as many as it’s been on NBC, has been the voice (with John Hurley, who will be on this show in two weeks) of the Thanksgiving Day National Dog Show presented by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.

This year’s show will be different, spread out over two days (instead of one day) and will not include thousands of fans – in fact there won’t be any fans. Exhibitors and judges (not the dogs) will wear masks. Frei and O’Hurley will be broadcasting from their own individual locations.

The show itself still features some of the top dogs in the country. Frei talks about what it takes to be a winner at a major dog show.

We also talk about the Frei/Doc Emrick moment that I orchestrated on WGN Radio. And a surprise that will happen during the National Dog Show presented by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.

Dr. Richard Ford, professor emeritus at North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine, offers an optimistic update regarding feline infectious peritonitis in cats, which had been forever considered fatal. Not anymore though, due to funding from the Winn Feline Foundation.