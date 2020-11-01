Steve Dale’s Pet World 11/1/2020 | Mike Doc Emrick on his retirement, new book, and more

Mike Doc Emrick is a longtime friend of the program, and the legendary NHL broadcaster explains why he just announced his retirement and talks about his new book Off Mike: How a Kid from Basketball-Crazy Indiana Became America’s NHL Voice.

It didn’t surprise me to learn that proceeds from his book benefits animal rescue. I explain how a funny thing happened to me following a WGN Radio pet adoption segment, and this how I met Doc. And how through me he randomly and privately donates to Chicago area animal shelters. An entire chapter (Chapter 10) in the book is devoted to his animals, and we chat about those various pets.

Doc says, the best thing about pets, “You can’t be without them.” And how I agree!