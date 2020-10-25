Steve Dale’s Pet World 10/25/2020 | National Veterinary Technician Week, October is Cures4Cats Month, and more

October is Cures4Cats Month, and Dr. Vicki Thayer, executive director of the Winn Feline Foundation explains why the non-profit that supports funding for cat health studies will focus on raising money to better understand diabetes in cats. And November is National Diabetes Month to raise awareness in people, and Dr. Thayer points out there are similarities between diabetes in people and diabetes in cats. Raising dollars to study one will help the other.

Winn Feline offers is easy to read free handout on diabetes in cats.

Help support Winn Feline Foundation’s Cures4Cats, funding for studies on diabetes in cats.

Coming off National Veterinary Technician Week registered veterinary technician Beckie Mossor explains that you may be surprised to learn that ticks transmit Lyme specifically to dogs at this time of year more than any other time. We talk about prevention, and other tick diseases, even one that can kill cats.