Steve Dale’s Pet World 10/24/2021 | International Human Animal Bond Day, National Veterinary Technician Week, and more

Big Announcement: November 8 is now International Human Animal Bond Day. I talk with Dr. Patrick Flynn, president elect Human Animal Bond Association(HABA) and professional services veterinarian at Zoetis with Dr. Mark Johnson, chairman of trustees Our Special Friends and VP World Small Animal Veterinary Association Foundation explain why this day is so important, even overdo. We obviously have a relationship with dogs and cat, but that’s true for all animals on the planet.

Also, Dr. Flynn and Dr. Johnson announce the Human Animal Bond Academy, which launches soon for members of HABA.

As we slide by National Veterinary Technician Week, I talk about techs (sometimes called veterinary nurses) and their importance.