Steve Dale’s Pet World 10/17/2021 | Do you prefer to sleep with your dog or your partner?

There’s good news regarding feline infectious peritonitis in cats, once considered to be fatal. But it’s all so very, very confusing, and Steve tries to clarify the complicated soap opera of a story with Dr. Julie Levy, Fran Marino Professor of Shelter Medicine Education at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine.

McKenzie Dillon is a Sleep Coach for MySlumberYard.com. According to their recent survey, a surprising number of people prefer to sleep with their dog than their partner, and she explains why.

City rats have adjusted during the pandemic – that could mean even more leptospirosis, a bacterial infection which can sicken dogs. Steve explains.