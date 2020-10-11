Steve Dale’s Pet World 10/11/2020 | Chicago’s efforts to close the loophole allowing pet stores to sell dogs, cats, and/or rabbits

Chicago passed an ordinance in 2014 mandating no dogs, cats or rabbits should be sold at pet stores. Few pet stores in the city were affected, as few sold dogs, cats or rabbits. While some adhered to the law, three pet stores chose to disregard the law. Steve talks with Alderman Brian Hopkin (2nd ward) about the City’s effort to close that loophole which allowed the pet stores a work-around. Ald. Hopkins notes that these pet stores are more than mocking the law, they are misleading consumers by saying these dogs sold are from “rescues.”

Ald. Hopkins explains why this is all so important – as no responsible breeder EVER sells to a pet store, and therefore these animals are being sourced from large commercial establishments and puppy mills. About every animal shelter, rescue, Veterinary Professionals Against Puppy Mills, the Humane Society of the United States and the bill’s original creator the Puppy Mill Project are among the proponents. If you agree that no dogs, cats or rabbits should be sold at pet stores, contact your Alderman.