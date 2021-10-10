Steve Dale’s Pet World 10/10/2021 | Tips on photographing pets, getting your pets prepared for Halloween, and more

Jennifer Whaley of fetch portraits had a camera in one hand and a dog in another for a very long time. She offers tips on photographing of pets. If you want a photo with a Halloween backdrop, she has several locations – which are all scary amazing.

In Villa Park, IL, Commission Chair Leslie Allison-Seei’s goal was to host the largest dog wedding ever. She says they needed 358 dogs (179 canine couples). I reveal whether they made the record or not.

Veterinary behaviorist Dr. Chris Pachel offers tips so pets aren’t so nervous when that doorbell rings over and over around Halloween. He says sometimes costumes might be scary too. Few people look like monsters or dragons, no wonder so many pets are so frightened.

Also, a crazy kangaroo rescue story.