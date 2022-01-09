Steve Dale’s Pet World 1/9/2022 | Tips on keeping pets safe in frigid weather, #BettyWhiteChallenge, and more

Keeping it as authentic, Dr. Adam Christman, chief veterinary officer DVM360, is out in the cold himself as he offers tips on keeping pets safe in frigid weather. While some dogs enjoy romping in the cold, he answers if it can be too cold. He also discusses senior pets in the cold. Here’s more on cold weather and pets.

To celebrate Betty White’s 100th on January 17, there’s an online movement, #BettyWhiteChallenge to give to your dollars to your favorite animal shelter, or Betty’s favorites, the Morris Animal Foundation or Los Angeles Zoo. Check out this conversation with Steve and Betty. Among other topics, she speaks to the human animal bond, and value of pets in her life.

Steve recalls how his name appeared as 57 across in TV Guide Crossword Puzzle about people in Betty White’s life. And Steve thanks the Chicago City Council and Mayor Lori Lightfoot for their proclamation celebrating his career, and calling December 19 Steve Dale Day in Chicago.