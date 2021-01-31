Steve Dale’s Pet World 1/31/2021 | Dr. Jaime F. Modiano on an all too common cancer in dogs

Dr. Jaime F. Modiano, Perlman Professor of Oncology and Comparative Medicine, Director, Animal Cancer Care and Research Program at the College of Veterinary Medicine and Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota discusses an all too common cancer in dogs, called hemangiosarcoma.

Dr. Modiano, who arguably the number researcher in the world on this cancer, discusses what we know about hemangiosarcoma, what we don’t know and what can be done. Sadly, what can be done today may be nothing at all as so many dogs die literally hours after the cancer discovered or only extends life for a fairly short period of time (though exceptional dogs may live with this cancer over a year). However, Dr. Modiano’s lab and others are learning more all the time. You can learn more, and perhaps help: www.modianolab.org or z.umn.edu/pettrials.

Pandemic pet adoptions have slowed a bit at the Anti Cruelty Society, so do consider a new best pal with four legs. Tracy Elliott, president of Anti Cruelty talks about pet adoptions and you can adopt at www.anticruelty.org/adopt or www.anticruelty.org/foster.

Learn about Pour Your Heart Out event, www.anticruelty.org/pour.

We also talk about the ice-cream war with Paul Lisnek of WGN-TV, which ultimately benefits Anti Cruelty.