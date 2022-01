Alicia Obando , founder of Pitter Patter Parenting discusses dog bite prevention, including how to better teach children what the dog is trying to say and ways which parents can be proactive, teaching kids how to respect dogs.

Veterinary behaviorist Dr. Marsha Reich, contributor to Decoding Your Dog, also discusses ow to integrate a new dog into a home with other dogs. She offers great tips.

Here’s a candidate with integrity, the new Mayor of Middleton, CO is a Basset Hound.