Steve Dale’s Pet World 1/24/2021 | Save da Hoomans Campaign, clinical trial for cats to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and more

Sara Serritella is the Director of Communications for the Institute of Translational Medicine, lecturer at The University of Chicago and Director of the Save da Hoomans Campaign. This is a collaboration among the top medical centers in Chicago to support breakthroughs in medicine, including promotion of clinical trials. This is about making health research accessible for everyone, to support ways to beat everything from heart disease to breast cancer to COVID-19 to illnesses that humans and animals may both get (your participation can help pets and people). Health research can range from trying a drug to just filling out a survey.

Why in the world might there is a clinical trial for cats to receive a COVID-19 vaccine?

Rosa Heiblum finished her late husband’s book after he passed, legendary Mexican veterinary behaviorist Dr. Moises Heiblum. The book, Taking the Lead Learning Through Love & Friendship with Dogs tells Dr. Heiblum’s story and offers funny anecdotes about dealing with dogs with “issues.”