Steve Dale’s Pet World 1/23/2022 | #BettyWhiteChallenge, Lassie-like hero story, and more

#BettyWhiteChallenge was something Betty White would have been humbled by to celebrate her 100thbirthday, and millions was raised for local animal shelters. Still, the organization she cared most deeply about had to have been the Morris Animal Foundation. This is a conversation with Tiffany Grunert, President/CEO of the non-profit that funds animal health studies. She offers Betty White anecdotes and talks about the fund set up in Betty’s name for what she was most interested in and how Betty helped to kick off a revolutionary canine health study.
