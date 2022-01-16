Steve Dale’s Pet World 1/16/2022 | Why most people in the U.S. have a pet, landlords and insurance companies continue to discriminate against certain dog breeds, and more

Dr. Debbye Turner-Bell, author Courageous Faith: A Lifelong Pursuit of Faith over Fear says that it seemed everyone said you can never be a veterinarian, but she had faith as well as persistence. She explains why she thinks so many pets were adopted at the onset of the pandemic. She answers why she believes most people in the U.S. have a pet.

Stacey Coleman is the executive director of the Animal Farm Foundation. Landlords and insurance companies continue to discriminate against certain breeds – and that is absolutely without merit.

Tom Skilling didn’t predict this one: It was raining fish.

