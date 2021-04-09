Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago.

He’s currently a writer and contributing editor for CATster, columnist for DVM 360 where he also serves as a member of the Editorial Advisory Board. He’s also a columnist for the Journal of National Association of Veterinary Technicians in America and contributing editor American Association Pet Parents. Steve is Chief Correspondent at Fear Free Happy Homes.

Steve was a co-editor of Decoding Your Dog and wrote the Introduction and for Decoding Your Cat. He’s contributed to many veterinary books, including The Cat: Clinical Medicine and Management (edited Dr. Susan Little)

On TV, he’s appeared on Good Morning America, Oprah, Nat Geo, various Animal Planet Shows, and many others.

Steve’s advocacy includes fighting breed bans, supporting declaw bans and creating the first law in the U.S. to protect dogs/cats from kennel fires. He serves on the Boards of the Directors of the EveryCat Health Foundation (formerly Winn Feline) and Human Animal Bond Association. He’s been honored with many awards, including the AVMA Humane Award in 2002.