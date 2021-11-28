Steve Dale Pet World 11/28/2021 | Chicago’s done it again – the rattiest city in America!

Steve Dale with Dr. Theresa DePorter

Veterinary behaviorist Dr. Theresa DePorter offers guidance on adding a cat into a home with an existing cat or cats in the home. 

Chicago’s done it again – the rattiest city in America! Dr. Natalie Marks explains this fact is potentially concerning for our dogs as well as for us, as rats are a most common cause of leptospirosis which can kill unvaccinated dogs. And leptospirosis is a disease humans can get too. 

Pets giving blood, and California has new rules – which are way better – for pets to give blood

