Steve Dale Pet World 11/21/2021 | Keeping your pet safe at Thanksgiving, National Dog Show presented by Purina, and more

Steve Dale's Pet World
Posted: / Updated:

David Frei with Steve Dale (WGN Radio)

Tracy Elliott, president/CEO of Anti Cruelty of Society of Chicago talks about the fact that there are far more dogs and cats available for adoption than usual, perhaps this is because so many adopted during the pandemic. Bottom line: Help find a home for dogs or cats, or you can foster a pet as well.

He is Mr. Dog Show – David Frei. He’ll be behind the microphone for the 20th anniversary of the National Dog Show presented by Purina on Thanksgiving Day, noon on NBC. David explains (or tried to explain) why Golden and Labrador Retrievers have never won this show, and the Group most often earning Best in Show are Terriers. 

Also, a discussion about keeping pet safe at Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Steve Dale Petcast

Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago. (Click for more.)

Popular