Steve Dale Pet World 11/14/2021 | Christmas tree safety, National Dog Show presented by Purina, and more

Tree Time Christmas Creations owner Laurie Kane spreads the joy of Christmas annually. Dean Richards does his annual Tree Time show today. No matter what kind of mood you are in, you will smile when you walk into the store, 22102 N Pepper Rd, Lake Barrington, IL. Laurie discusses Christmas tree safety and pets.

John O’Hurley, celebrating 20 years of broadcasting the National Dog Show Presented by Purina says back then “we were flying blind.” Today, this show is a family Thanksgiving Day tradition. From Seinfeld to Dancing with the Stars, he says in many ways he’s most proud of his work on the dog show. The National Dog Show is on noon on NBC on Thanksgiving. Also a behind-the-scenes dog show story about David Frei, legendary dog show announcer.