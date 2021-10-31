Steve Dale Pet World 10/31/ 2021 | Keeping your dog safe during Halloween

Chief Veterinary Officer at Rare Breed Veterinary Partners Dr. Heather Loenser notes she sees FAR too many pets at Halloween, and most of these visits may be avoided. What’s more, the ER veterinary clinics are now overcrowded anyway, so if there’s ever a year to be extra careful – this is it.

We discuss how chocolate is toxic to dogs, and which types of chocolates are the most toxic. Also, be aware of raisins and any product with an artificial sweetener called Xylitol.

Dr. Jennifer Lopez is a professional services veterinarian at Antech who loves talking about inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in dogs. She explains the various causes of IBD in dogs, and offers information about a new blood test to identify if it really is IBD. And once identified, she explains what you might do about it?