Steve Dale Pet World 1/17/2021 | Keepings your pets safe in cold weather, the benefits of bats, and more

Keeping our pets safe in cold weather. For example, do dogs require a winter coat? If so, what types of dogs? Does the age of the dog matter? I talk with Dr. Susan Ferraro, past president of the Chicago Veterinary Medical Association.

She also explains that she’s a fan of pet-friendly salt. Dr. Ferraro describes what frost bite in dogs looks like, and what – if anything – to do about.

Dr. Patrick Flynn, technical advisor for Central Florida for Zoetis and member of the Board of Directors Human Animal Bond Association talks about how bats may have a bad rap, but we really need them. They are incredibly beneficial, from pollination to insect control to helping us learn about the coronaviruses.

I offer my resolutions for pets for 2021.