Steve Dale Pet World 1/10/2021 | Cat scratching prevention, science behind the psychological effect of declawing, and more

Alison Arngrim, who way back, was Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie was voted TV’s number one B****. But she can’t be all bad because she’s a cat lover. We discuss her celebrity cat, Roswell. You can find Roswell – who Alison says is very strange – is a social media star who does interviews.

Dr. Kurt Venator, chief medical officer at Purina talks about what I believe is the greatest game-changer for cats EVER! Purina Pro Plan LiveClear is a cat food that neutralizes the protein we’re allergic to for people who sneeze and wheeze around cats. Without a doubt this product will save cat lives reducing the allergens by an average of 47 percent starting in the third week of daily feeding. This all should mean, fewer cats given up to shelters “because I am allergic” and more cats adopted.