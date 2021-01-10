Steve Dale Pet World 1/10/2021 | Cat scratching prevention, science behind the psychological effect of declawing, and more

Steve Dale's Pet World
Posted: / Updated:

Steve Dale’s Pet World

What a great way to kick off the New Year! Dr. Kelly St. Denis, president of the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) discusses why AAFP now says Cat Friendly Practices can no longer maintain that certification if they practice declaw. And she explains why that is the case. We discuss the mounting science which supports the notion that declaw is physiologically and arguably psychologically detrimental to cats. We also discuss what St. Dennis calls claw counseling to prevent cats from scratching where we don’t want them to or what to do about it if they are scratching where we don’t want so we can stop the scratching.  

Steve also offers a news story about a cat burglar.

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular