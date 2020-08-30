Steve Dale Full Show 8/30/2020 | Emergency preparedness for pets, Grey Muzzle Organization, and more

Hurricanes, wildfires, the derecho that recently produced tornados in Chicago, soon frogs will be falling from the sky. Who knows what’s next? Emergency preparedness for pets will save lives says, Dr. Doug Kratt, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, who offers tips – many you may not have heard before.

It’s very likely that the pandemic has created a decline in routine vaccines for pets. And we know leptospirosis, spread by rats and other wildlife, is on the rise in Chicago (“the rattiest city”). Dr. Natalie Marks expresses concern that fewer vaccinated dogs and increase incidents in animals will conspire to cause a growing problem. Not only can lepto kill dogs, but this bacterial infection also sickens people.

Lisa Lunghofer is executive director of the Grey Muzzle Organization, a non-profit dedicated to finding homes and caring for senior citizen dogs. We talk about the Summer Smiles Campaign, and how your older pup can appear in the 2021 calendar. Your dog will be a star!

I share what Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told attendees at the Virtual Convention of the American Veterinary Medical Association.