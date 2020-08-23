Steve Dale Full Show 8/23/2020 | Utilizing traditional medicine in conjunction with integrative medicine

Dr. Rosemary LoGiudice and Dr. Natalie Marks discuss how together veterinarians can combine efforts to utilize traditional medicine in conjunction with integrative medicine. And how Dr. LoGiudice, a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation is able to sometimes utilize her expertise using today’s technology with telemedicine, addressing the current reality that she can’t personally see clients with the pet parent. We also address what integrative medicine is all about.
