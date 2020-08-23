Steve Dale Full Show 8/23/2020 | Utilizing traditional medicine in conjunction with integrative medicine

New York will likely be added to the list of states that ban the sales of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores. A New York bill to limit pet store sales just passed the State Senate, and next will proceed to the State Assembly (but due to the pandemic, this may not be introduced until 2021). Steve talks with the bill’s Assembly sponsor, Linda Rosenthal about preventing these pet store sales – it’s because the dogs are procured from puppy mills. And New York has more pet stores that sell dogs/cats than any other state. Still, public officials there are set to do what’s right.

Locally, veterinary associations argue that veterinarians actually don’t want to see the laws banning sales of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores. Well, that’s crazy - as veterinary professionals (technicians and nurses included) launched the non-profit, Veterinary Professionals Against Puppy Mills. Steve talks with Dr. Adam Christman, chief veterinary officer at MJH Life Sciences (FETCH Veterinary Conferences) who is helping to lead the charge quite successfully in New Jersey for that state to ban sales of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores. He talks from personal experience about the horror of treating these poor animals.